Today is Saturday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2019. There are 101 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 21, 1985, in North Korea and South Korea, family members who had been separated for decades were allowed to visit each other as both countries opened their borders in an unprecedented family-reunion program.
Also on this date:
In 1893, one of America’s first horseless carriages was taken for a short test drive in Springfield, Mass., by Frank Duryea, who had designed the vehicle with his brother, Charles.
In 1912, magician Harry Houdini first publicly performed his “Water Torture Cell” trick at the Circus Busch in Berlin.
In 1981, the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor to become the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
Fun fact
People who laugh often are better able to tolerate pain — both physical and emotional. Additionally, laughing together with others is more effective than laughing alone.
They eat what?!
Paniki is a specialty dish from Manado, North Sulawesi. The main ingredient of the dish is bat; the bat meat is cooked in coconut milk gravy, which is usually spicy to get rid of the tangy smell from bats.
Trending words
“Dastardly:” adjective; (das·tard·ly). Definition: Cowardly, or characterized by underhandedness or treachery.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author-comedian Fannie Flagg is 78. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is 76. Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear is 75. Musician Don Felder is 72. Author Stephen King is 72. Basketball Hall of Famer Artis Gilmore is 70. Actor-comedian Bill Murray is 69. Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Delahoussaye is 68. Movie producer-writer Ethan Coen is 62. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier is 60. Actor David James Elliott is 59. Actress Serena Scott-Thomas is 58. Actress Nancy Travis is 58. Actor Rob Morrow is 57. Actor Angus Macfadyen is 56. Retired MLB All-Star Cecil Fielder is 56. Actress Cheryl Hines is 54. Country singer Faith Hill is 52. Rock musician Tyler Stewart (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Country singer Ronna Reeves is 51. Actress-talk show host Ricki Lake is 51. Rapper Dave (De La Soul) is 51. Actor Billy Porter is 50. Actor Rob Benedict is 49. Actor James Lesure is 48. Actor Luke Wilson is 48. Actor Paulo Costanzo is 41. Actor Bradford Anderson is 40. Actress Autumn Reeser is 39. TV personality Nicole Richie is 38. Actress Maggie Grace is 36. Actor Joseph Mazzello is 36. Actress Ahna O’Reilly is 35. R&B singer Jason Derulo is 33. Actor Ryan Guzman is 32. Actors Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino are 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be cotnacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.