Today is Thursday, Feb. 13, the 44th day of 2020. There are 322 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 13, 1945, during World War II, Allied planes began bombing the German city of Dresden. The Soviets captured Budapest, Hungary, from the Germans.
Also on this date:
In 1633, Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei arrived in Rome for trial before the Inquisition, accused of defending Copernican theory that the Earth revolved around the sun instead of the other way around. (Galileo was found vehemently suspect of heresy and ended up being sentenced to a form of house arrest.)
In 1861, Abraham Lincoln was officially declared winner of the 1860 presidential election as electors cast their ballots.
In 1965, during the Vietnam War, President Lyndon B. Johnson authorized Operation Rolling Thunder, an extended bombing campaign against the North Vietnamese.
In 1991, during Operation Desert Storm, allied warplanes destroyed an underground shelter in Baghdad that had been identified as a military command center; Iraqi officials said 500 civilians were killed.
Fun fact
The Missouri River is the longest river in North America, flowing east and south for 2,341 miles.
Record setters
The largest knitting needles measure 14 feet, 6.33 inches long and have a diameter of 3.54 inches. They were made by Elizabeth Bond and were presented and measured at Wiltshire College, Chippenham, Wiltshire, United Kingdom, on June 13, 2017. Bond created the needles to boost her final year project while studying Art and Design.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Canard:” noun; (kuh-NARD). Definition 1: A false or unfounded report or story; especially: a fabricated report or a groundless rumor or belief. Definition 2: An airplane with horizontal stabilizing and control surfaces in front of supporting surface.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager (ret.) is 97. Actress Kim Novak is 87. Actor George Segal is 86. Actor Bo Svenson is 79. Actress Stockard Channing is 76. Singer Peter Gabriel is 70. Actor David Naughton is 69. Rock musician Peter Hook is 64. Actor Matt Salinger is 60. Singer Henry Rollins is 59. Actor Neal McDonough is 54. Singer Freedom Williams is 54. Actress Kelly Hu is 52. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 49. Rock musician Todd Harrell (formerly with 3 Doors Down) is 48. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 47. Singer Robbie Williams is 46. Singer-songwriter Feist is 44. Rhythm-and-blues performer Natalie Stewart is 41. Actress Mena Suvari is 41. Rock musician Dash Hutton (Haim) is 35. Actress Katie Volding is 31.
