Today in History:
On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.
Also on this date:
In 1884, the first telephone line between Boston and New York was inaugurated.
In 1942, during World War II, Congress granted American servicemen free first-class mailing privileges.
In 1945, during World War II, General Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.
In 1968, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man to orbit the Earth in 1961, died when his MiG-15 jet crashed during a routine training flight near Moscow; he was 34.
In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. ... Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”
In 1975, construction began on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which was completed two years later.
In 1980, 123 workers died when a North Sea floating oil field platform, the Alexander Kielland, capsized during a storm.
In 1995, “Forrest Gump” won six Academy Awards, including best picture and a second consecutive best actor Oscar for Tom Hanks.
Fun fact
Bumblebees’ wings beat more than 130 times per second
They eat what?!
Tuna eyeballas are eaten, often as a side dish, in Japan.
Trending words
“Sesquipedalian:” adjective; (sess-kwuh-puh-DAIL-yun). Definition: Having many syllables: long or using long words.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Julian Glover is 86. Actor Jerry Lacy is 85. Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 82. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 81. Actor Michael York is 79. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 71. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 62. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 58. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 58. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 57. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 56. Actor Talisa Soto is 54. Actor Ben Koldyke is 53. Actor Pauley Perrette is 52. Singer Mariah Carey is 51. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 51. Actor Elizabeth Mitchell is 51. Actor Nathan Fillion is 50. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 46. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 45. Actor Emily Ann Lloyd is 37. MLB catcher Buster Posey is 34. Actor Brenda Song is 33. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 31. Actor Taylor Atelian is 26. Actor/R&B singer Halle Bailey is 21. Classical crossover singer Amira Willighagen (“Holland’s Got Talent”) is 17.
