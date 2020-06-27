Today is Saturday, June 27, the 179th day of 2020. There are 187 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 27, 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black jurist to sit on the nation’s highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)
Also on this date:
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.
In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, N.Y. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)
In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
Fun fact
Butterflies taste with their feet.
They eat what?!
Onion blood cake, made with the fresh blood of a pig and fried with onions, resembles the taste and texture of liver. It is a dish in Hungary.
Trending words
“Crux:” noun; (KRUKS). Definition: A puzzling or difficult problem: an unsolved question, an essential point requiring resolution or resolving an outcome, or a main or central feature (as of an argument).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 82. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 78. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 71. Actress Julia Duffy is 69. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 65. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 61. Actor Brian Drillinger is 60. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 54. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 52. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 51. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 51. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 50. TV personality Jo Frost is 50. Actor Yancey Arias is 49. Actor Christian Kane is 48. Actor Tobey Maguire is 45. Rock singer Bernhoft is 44. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 44. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 42. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 38. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 36. Actor Drake Bell is 34. Actor Sam Claflin is 34. Actress India de Beaufort is 33. Actor Ed Westwick is 33. Actor Matthew Lewis (“Harry Potter,” “Ripper Street”) is 31. Actress Madylin Sweeten is 29. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (“The X Factor”) is 24. R&B singer H.E.R. is 23. Actor Chandler Riggs is 21.
