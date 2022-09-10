Today is Saturday, Sept. 10, the 253rd day of 2022. There are 112 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 10, 1813, an American naval force commanded by Oliver H. Perry defeated the British in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. (Afterward, Perry sent the message, “We have met the enemy and they are ours.”)
Also on this date:
In 1608, John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown colony council in Virginia.
In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for his sewing machine.
In 1960, Hurricane Donna, a dangerous Category 4 storm eventually blamed for 364 deaths, struck the Florida Keys.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student.
In 1963, 20 Black students entered Alabama public schools following a standoff between federal authorities and Gov. George C. Wallace.
Fun fact
King Charles III was the first member of the British royal family to attend a traditional school as a child and the first to earn a college degree.
They eat what?!
Bacon-wrapped caramel apples can be found at various state and county fairs.
Trending words
“Mawkish:” adjective; (MAW-kish). Definition: Exaggeratedly or childishly emotional.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Greg Mullavey is 89. Jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers is 82. Actor Tom Ligon is 82. Singer Danny Hutton (Three Dog Night) is 80. Singer Jose Feliciano is 77. Actor Judy Geeson is 74. Former Canadian first lady Margaret Trudeau is 74. Political commentator Bill O’Reilly is 73. Rock musician Joe Perry (Aerosmith) is 72. Country singer Rosie Flores is 72. Actor Amy Irving is 69. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is 68. Actor-director Clark Johnson is 68. Actor Kate Burton is 65. Movie director Chris Columbus is 64. Actor Colin Firth is 62. Rock singer-musician David Lowery (Cracker) is 62. Actor Sean O’Bryan is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is 59. Actor Raymond Cruz is 58. Rock musician Stevie D. (Buckcherry) is 56. Rock singer-musician Miles Zuniga (Fastball) is 56. Actor Nina Repeta is 55. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 54. Movie director Guy Ritchie is 54. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 48. Actor Kyle Bornheimer is 47. Actor Jacob Young is 43. Rock musician Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) is 42. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Timothy Goebel is 42. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 40. MLB All-Star first-baseman Joey Votto is 39. Rock musician Matthew Followill (Kings of Leon) is 38. Singer Ashley Monroe (Pistol Annies) is 36. MLB All-Star first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 35. Singer Sanjaya Malakar (“American Idol”) is 33. Actor Chandler Massey is 32. Actor Hannah Hodson is 31. Actor Gabriel Bateman is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
