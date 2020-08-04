Today is Tuesday, Aug. 4, the 217th day of 2020. There are 149 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 4, 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
Also on this date:
In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany for invading Belgium; the United States proclaimed its neutrality in the mushrooming world conflict.
In 1916, the United States reached agreement with Denmark to purchase the Danish Virgin Islands for $25 million.
In 1964, the bodies of missing civil rights workers Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James Chaney were found buried in an earthen dam in Mississippi.
In 1972, Arthur Bremer was convicted and sentenced in Upper Marlboro, Md., to 63 years in prison for his attempt on the life of Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace (the sentence was later reduced to 53 years; Bremer was released from prison in 2007).
In 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues.
Fun fact
In 2015, three out of the top 10 best selling books on Amazon.com were adult coloring books.
Riddle me this
How many bricks does it take to complete a brick building?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Pejorative:” adjective; (pih-JOR-uh-tiv). Definition: Having negative connotations; tending to disparage or belittle: depreciatory.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Tina Cole is 77. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 76. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 71. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 65. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 65. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 62. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 62. Actor Lauren Tom is 61. Former President Barack Obama is 59. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 59. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 58. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 52. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 52. Actor Michael DeLuise is 51. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 49. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 49. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer-actor Marques Houston is 39. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 39. Actor Abigail Spencer is 39. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 37. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (“American Idol”) is 35. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 28.
Riddle answer: One brick.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.