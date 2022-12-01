Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, the 335th day of 2022. There are 30 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 1, 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the Soviet Union.
Also on this date:
In 1824, the presidential election was turned over to the U.S. House of Representatives when a deadlock developed among John Quincy Adams, Andrew Jackson, William H. Crawford and Henry Clay. (Adams ended up the winner.)
In 1941, Japan’s Emperor Hirohito approved waging war against the United States, Britain and the Netherlands after his government rejected U.S. demands contained in the Hull Note.
In 1942, during World War II, nationwide gasoline rationing went into effect in the United States; the goal was not so much to save on gas, but to conserve rubber that was desperately needed for the war effort by reducing the use of tires.
In 1955, Rosa Parks, a Black seamstress, was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus; the incident sparked a yearlong boycott of the buses by Blacks.
Fun fact
A group of butterflies is called a kaleidoscope.
Record setters
There is a World’s Largest Collection of the World’s Smallest Versions of the World’s Largest Things is in Lucas, Kan.
Trending words
“Motley:” adjective; (MAHT-lee). Definition: Made up of many different people or things.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Woody Allen is 87. World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 83. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 83. Television producer David Salzman is 79. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 78. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 78. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 77. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 76. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (“I Love Lucy”) is 72. Actor Treat Williams is 71. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is 70. Country singer Kim Richey is 66. Actor Charlene Tilton is 64. Actor-model Carol Alt is 62. Actor Jeremy Northam is 61. Actor Katherine LaNasa is 56. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 56. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 55. Actor Golden Brooks is 52. Actor-comedian Sarah Silverman is 52. Actor Ron Melendez is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Bart Millard is 50. Actor-writer-producer David Hornsby is 47. Singer Sarah Masen is 47. Rock musician Brad Delson (Linkin Park) is 45. Actor Nate Torrence is 45. Rock/Christian music singer-songwriter Mat Kearney is 44. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 40. Actor Charles Michael Davis is 38. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera is 37. R&B singer-actor Janelle Monae is 37. Actor Ashley Monique Clark is 34. Pop-rock-rap singer Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots) is 34. Actor Zoe Kravitz is 34. Pop singer Nico Sereba (Nico & Vinz) is 32. Actor Jackson Nicoll is 19.
