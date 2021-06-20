Today is Sunday, June 20, the 171st day of 2021. There are 194 days left in the year. This is Father’s Day. Summer begins at 11:32 p.m. EDT.
Today in history
On June 20, 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted in Houston of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be drafted and was sentenced to five years in prison. (Ali’s conviction was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court).
Also on this date:
In 1782, Congress approved the Great Seal of the United States, featuring the emblem of the bald eagle.
In 1837, Queen Victoria acceded to the British throne following the death of her uncle, King William IV.
In 1921, U.S. Rep. Alice Mary Robertson, R-Okla., became the first woman to preside over a session of the House of Representatives.
In 1943, race-related rioting erupted in Detroit; federal troops were sent in two days later to quell the violence that resulted in more than 30 deaths.
In 1944, during World War II, Japanese naval forces retreated in the Battle of the Philippine Sea after suffering heavy losses to the victorious American fleet.
Fun fact
Aluminum does not rust.
Just for laughs
I had to fire the guy I hired to mow my lawn. He just didn’t cut it.
Trending words
“Banter:” verb. Definition: To speak to or address in a witty and teasing manner, delude, challenge.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Bonnie Bartlett is 92. Actor James Tolkan is 90. Movie director Stephen Frears is 80. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 79. Actor John McCook is 77. Singer Anne Murray is 76. TV personality Bob Vila is 75. Musician Andre Watts is 75. Actor Candy Clark is 74. Producer Tina Sinatra is 73. R&B singer Lionel Richie is 72. Actor John Goodman is 69. Rock musician Michael Anthony is 67. Pop musician John Taylor is 61. Rock musician Mark degli Antoni is 59. Christian rock musician Jerome Fontamillas (Switchfoot) is 54. Actor Nicole Kidman is 54. Country/bluegrass singer-musician Dan Tyminski is 54. Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 53. Actor Peter Paige is 52. Actor Josh Lucas is 50. Rock musician Jeordie White (AKA Twiggy Ramirez) is 50. Country-folk singer-songwriter Amos Lee is 44. Country singer Chuck Wicks is 42. Actor Tika Sumpter is 41. Country musician Chris Thompson (The Eli Young Band) is 41. Actor-singer Alisan Porter is 40. Christian rock musician Chris Dudley (Underoath) is 38. Rock singer Grace Potter (Grace Potter & the Nocturnals) is 38. Actor Mark Saul is 36. Actor Dreama Walker is 35. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse is 32. Actor Maria Lark is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.