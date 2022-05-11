Today is Wednesday, May 11, the 131st day of 2022. There are 234 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 11, 2010, Conservative leader David Cameron, at age 43, became Britain’s youngest prime minister in almost 200 years after Gordon Brown stepped down and ended 13 years of Labour government.
Also on this date:
In 1647, Peter Stuyvesant arrived in New Amsterdam to become governor of New Netherland.
In 1858, Minnesota became the 32nd state of the Union.
In 1927, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was founded during a banquet at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.
In 1935, the Rural Electrification Administration was created as one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal programs.
In 1946, the first CARE packages, sent by a consortium of American charities to provide relief to the hungry of postwar Europe, arrived at Le Havre, France.
In 1953, a tornado devastated Waco, Texas, claiming 114 lives.
In 1960, Israeli agents captured Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In 1973, the espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the “Pentagon Papers” case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all charges, citing government misconduct.
In 1981, legendary reggae artist Bob Marley died in a Miami hospital at age 36.
In 1996, an Atlanta-bound ValuJet DC-9 caught fire shortly after takeoff from Miami and crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing all 110 people on board.
Fun fact
One of every four beverages consumed in America today is a soft drink.
That’s punny
I stayed up all night to see where the sun went. Then it dawned on me.
Trending words
“Darling:” noun; (DAHR-ling). Definition: A dearly loved person or a person who is a favorite.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 89. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 86. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 81. Actor Pam Ferris is 74. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 72. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo is 70. Actor Frances Fisher is 70. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 70. Actor Boyd Gaines is 69. Actor Martha Quinn is 63. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 58. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 54. Actor Nicky Katt is 52. Actor Coby Bell is 47. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso is 44. Actor Austin O’Brien is 41. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 40. Rapper Ace Hood is 34. Latin singer Prince Royce is 33. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 29. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 28.
