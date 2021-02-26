Today is Friday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2021. There are 308 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)
Also on this date:
In 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.
In 1940, the United States Air Defense Command was created.
In 1942, “How Green Was My Valley” won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 1941, beating out nine other films, including “The Maltese Falcon” and “Citizen Kane.”
In 1945, authorities ordered a midnight curfew at nightclubs, bars and other places of entertainment across the nation.
In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.
In 1966, South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.
Fun fact
The only part of the body that has no blood supply is the cornea of the eye. It receives oxygen directly from the air.
Fitness factoids
1. Whole grains are packed with nutrients including protein, fiber, B vitamins, antioxidants and trace minerals.
2. A diet rich in whole grains has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and some forms of cancer
3. Diets incorporating whole grains promote growth of healthy bacteria in the colon.
Trending words
“Slipshod:” adjective; (SLIP-SHAHD). Definition: Wearing loose shoes or slippers; down at the heel: shabby, careless or slovenly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country-rock musician Paul Cotton (Poco) is 78. Actor-director Bill Duke is 78. Singer Mitch Ryder is 76. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 76. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 71. Singer Michael Bolton is 68. Actor Greg Germann is 63. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 63. Bandleader John McDaniel is 60. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 57. Actor Jennifer Grant is 55. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 53. Singer Erykah Badu is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 48.. Actor Greg Rikaart is 44. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 42. Tennis player Li Na is 39. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 37. Actor Teresa Palmer is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.