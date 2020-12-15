Today is Tuesday, Dec. 15, the 350th day of 2020. There are 16 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 15, 2013, Nelson Mandela was laid to rest in his childhood hometown, ending a 10-day mourning period for South Africa’s first Black president.
Also on this date:
In 1791, the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, went into effect following ratification by Virginia.
In 1890, Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull and 11 other tribe members were killed in Grand River, S.D., during a confrontation with Indian police.
In 1944, the U.S. Senate approved the promotions of Henry H. Arnold, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur and George C. Marshall to the five-star rank of General of the Army and the nominations of William D. Leahy, Ernest J. King and Chester W. Nimitz as Admirals of the Fleet.
In 1965, two U.S. manned spacecraft, Gemini 6A and Gemini 7, maneuvered toward each other while in orbit, at one point coming as close as one foot.
Fun fact
Octopuses and squids have beaks.
Riddle me this
What do the numbers 11, 69, and 88 all have in common?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Homage:” noun; (AH-mij). Definition 1: A feudal ceremony by which a man acknowledges himself the vassal of a lord, the relationship between a feudal lord and his vassal, or an act done or payment made in meeting the obligations due from a vassal to a feudal lord. Definition 2: An expression of high regard, respect, or something that shows respect or attests to the worth or influence of another: tribute.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Cindy Birdsong (The Supremes) is 81. Rock musician Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five) is 78. Rock musician Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge) is 74. Actor Don Johnson is 71. Actor Melanie Chartoff is 70. Movie director Julie Taymor is 68. Movie director Alex Cox is 66. Rock musician Paul Simonon (The Clash) is 65. Movie director John Lee Hancock is 64. Democratic Party activist Donna Brazile is 61. Country singer Doug Phelps (Brother Phelps; Kentucky Headhunters) is 60. Movie producer-director Reginald Hudlin is 59. Actor Helen Slater is 57. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Actor Molly Price is 55. Actor Garrett Wang is 52. Actor Michael Shanks is 50. Actor Stuart Townsend is 48. Figure skater Surya Bonaly is 47. Actor Geoff Stults is 44. Actor Adam Brody is 41. Actor Michelle Dockery is 39. Actor George O. Gore II is 38. Actor Camilla Luddington is 37. Rock musician Alana Haim is 29. Actor Maude Apatow is 23. Actor Stefania Owen is 23.
Answer: They read the same right side up and upside down.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.