Today is Tuesday, Dec. 24, the 358th day of 2019. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.
Today in history
On Dec. 24, 1968, the Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
Also on this date:
In 1809, legendary American frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson was born in Madison County, Ky.
In 1814, the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the U.S. Senate.
In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tenn., that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
In 1913, 73 people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of “Fire!” during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Mich.
In 1914, during World War I, impromptu Christmas truces began to take hold along parts of the Western Front between British and German soldiers.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord.
In 1980, Americans remembered the U.S. hostages in Iran by burning candles or shining lights for 417 seconds — one second for each day of captivity.
Fun fact
Some zoos take donated Christmas trees and use them as food for the animals.
Riddle me this
Where does the Frosty the Snowman keep his money?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Tractable:” adjective; (TRAK-tuh-bul). Definition: Capable of being easily led, taught, or controlled; docile, easily handled, managed or wrought: malleable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Mary Higgins Clark is 92. Federal health official Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., is 79. Recording company executive Mike Curb is 75. Actress Sharon Farrell is 73. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 73. Actor Grand L. Bush is 64. Actor Clarence Gilyard is 64. Actress Stephanie Hodge is 63. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, is 62. Rock musician Ian Burden (The Human League) is 62. Actor Anil Kapoor is 60. Actress Eva Tamargo is 59. Actor Wade Williams is 58. Rock singer Mary Ramsey (10,000 Maniacs) is 56. Actor Mark Valley is 55. Actor Diedrich Bader is 53. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 49. Singer Ricky Martin is 48. Author Stephenie Meyer is 46. TV personality Ryan Seacrest (“Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 45. Actor Michael Raymond-James is 42. Actor Austin Stowell is 35. Actress Sofia Black-D’Elia is 28. Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 28.
Riddle answer: In a snowbank.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.