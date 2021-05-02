Today is Sunday, May 2, the 122nd day of 2021. There are 243 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa’s first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.
Also on this date:
In 1519, artist Leonardo da Vinci died at Cloux, France, at age 67.
In 1670, the Hudson’s Bay Co. was chartered by England’s King Charles II.
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Va.; he died eight days later.
In 1890, the Oklahoma Territory was organized.
In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the “health of the patient and the welfare of society.”
In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers, who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. ... Longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover died in Washington at age 77.
In 1982, the Weather Channel made its debut.
Fun fact
Some plants, such as orchids, don’t need soil to grow — they get all of their nutrients from the air.
Just for laughs
As I put my car in reverse, I thought to myself, “this takes me back.”
Trending words
Consort: noun. Definition: Associate or spouse. Definition 2: A ship accompanying another.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 85. Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge is 79. Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 76. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 76. Actor David Suchet is 75. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 73. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 71. Actor Christine Baranski is 69. Singer Angela Bofill is 67. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 66. Actor Brian Tochi is 62. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 61. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 59. Country singer Ty Herndon is 59. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 59. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 54. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 53. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 52. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 49. Former soccer player David Beckham is 46. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (Stone Temple Pilots) is 45. Actor Jenna Von Oy is 44. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 43. Actor Ellie Kemper is 41. Actor Robert Buckley is 40. Actor Gaius Charles is 38. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 36. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 36. Actor Thomas McDonell is 35. Actor Kay Panabaker is 31. NBA All-Star Paul George is 31. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is six.
