Today is Sunday, Oct. 10, the 283rd day of 2021. There are 82 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 10, 2014, Malala Yousafzai, a 17-year-old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi, a 60-year-old Indian man, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.
Also on this date:
In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Md.
In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising that led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.
In 1935, the George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess,” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 124 performances.
In 1957, the Milwaukee Braves won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 5-0.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy, responding to the Thalidomide birth defects crisis, signed an amendment to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requiring pharmaceutical companies to prove that their products were safe and effective prior to marketing.
In 1964, the 18th Summer Olympic Games opened in Tokyo.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion, and resigned his office.
Fun fact
More people visit France than any other country.
Just for laughs
What do you call an elephant that doesn’t matter?
Irrelephant.
Trending words
“Scion:” noun; (SYE-un). Definition: An heir or descendant of a wealthy or influential family.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Peter Coyote is 80. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 75. Actor Charles Dance is 75. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 73. Actor Jessica Harper is 72. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 71. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 68. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 67. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 63. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 63. Actor Julia Sweeney is 62. Actor Bradley Whitford is 62. Musician Martin Kemp is 60. Actor Jodi Benson is 60. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 58. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 56. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 54. Rock musician Mike Malinin (Goo Goo Dolls) is 54. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 52. Actor Manu Bennett is 52. Actor Joelle Carter is 52. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey is 52. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 48. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 47. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 43. Singer Mya is 42. Actor Dan Stevens is 39. Singer Cherie is 37. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 35. Actor Rose McIver is 33. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.