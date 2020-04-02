Today is Thursday, April 2, the 93rd day of 2020. There are 273 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 2, 1865, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and most of his Cabinet fled the Confederate capital of Richmond, Va., because of advancing Union forces.
Also on this date:
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition landed in present-day Florida. (Some historians say the landing actually occurred the next day, on April 3.)
In 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint.
In 1912, the just-completed RMS Titanic left Belfast to begin its sea trials eight days before the start of its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
In 1956, the soap operas “As the World Turns” and “The Edge of Night” premiered on CBS-TV.
Fun fact
It is physically impossible for pigs to look up into the sky.
Record setters
The most M&Ms eaten with chopsticks in one minute blindfolded is 20, and was achieved by Ashrita Furman, at the Sri Chimnoy Centre in New York City, on Dec. 8, 2011.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Quixotic:” adjective; (kwik-SAH-tik). Definition: Foolishly impractical especially in the pursuit of ideals; marked by rash lofty romantic ideas or extravagantly chivalrous action; capricious or unpredictable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Sharon Acker is 85. Actress Dame Penelope Keith is 80. Actress Linda Hunt is 75. Singer Emmylou Harris is 73. Actor Sam Anderson is 73. Social critic and author Camille Paglia is 73. Actress Pamela Reed is 71. Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 71. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 59. Actor Christopher Meloni is 59. Singer Keren Woodward (Bananarama) is 59. Country singer Billy Dean is 58. Actor Clark Gregg is 58. Actress Jana Marie Hupp is 56. Rock musician Greg Camp is 53. Rock musician Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 51. Actress Roselyn Sanchez is 47. Country singer Jill King is 45. Actor Pedro Pascal is 45. Actor Adam Rodriguez is 45. Actor Jeremy Garrett is 44. Actor Michael Fassbender is 43. Actress Jaime Ray Newman is 42. Rock musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) is 41. Actress Bethany Joy Lenz is 39. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 34. Country singer Chris Janson is 34. Actor Drew Van Acker is 34. Actress Briga Heelan (“Great News”) is 33. Actor Jesse Plemons is 32. Singer Aaron Kelly (“American Idol”) is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.