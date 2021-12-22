Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2021. There are nine days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 22, 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.
Also on this date:
In 1894, French army officer Alfred Dreyfus was convicted of treason in a court-martial that triggered worldwide charges of anti-Semitism. (Dreyfus was eventually vindicated.)
In 1937, the first center tube of the Lincoln Tunnel connecting New York City and New Jersey beneath the Hudson River was opened to traffic. (The second tube opened in 1945, the third in 1957.)
In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.
In 1984, New York City resident Bernhard Goetz shot and wounded four youths on a Manhattan subway, claiming they were about to rob him.
In 1989, Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, the last of Eastern Europe’s hard-line Communist rulers, was toppled from power in a popular uprising.
Fun fact
California supplies about 90 percent of the nation’s broccoli crop.
That’s punny
When I was a kid, I wanted to play the guitar really badly.
And after years of hard work, practice and dedication, I can now play the guitar really badly.
Trending words
“Huckster:” noun; (HUCK-ster). Definition: A person who is aggressive or dishonest in selling.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Hector Elizondo is 85. Country singer Red Steagall is 83. Former World Bank Group President Paul Wolfowitz is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 77. Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 76. Rock singer-musician Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick) is 73. Rock singer-musician Michael Bacon is 73. Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 73. Golfer Jan Stephenson is 70. Actor BernNadette Stanis is 68. Rapper Luther “Luke” Campbell is 61. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 59. Actor Lauralee Bell is 53. Country singer Lori McKenna is 53. Actor Dina Meyer is 53. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 51. Actor Heather Donahue is 48. Actor Chris Carmack is 41. Actor Harry Ford is 39. Actor Greg Finley is 37. Actor Logan Huffman is 32. R&B singer Jordin Sparks is 32. Pop singer Meghan Trainor is 28.
