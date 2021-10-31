Today is Sunday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2021. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.
Today in history
On Oct. 31, 1961, the body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin’s Tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s “de-Stalinization” drive.
Also on this date
In 1795, English poet John Keats was born in London.
In 1864, Nevada became the 36th state as President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
In 1975, the Queen single “Bohemian Rhapsody” was released in the United Kingdom by EMI Records.
In 1992, Pope John Paul II formally proclaimed that the Roman Catholic Church had erred in condemning the astronomer Galileo for holding that the Earth was not the center of the universe.
Fun fact
According to Mayo Clinic, the following are technically fruits: avocado, beans, peapods, corn kernels, cucumbers, grains, nuts, olives peppers, pumpkin, squash, sunflower seeds and tomatoes.
Just for laughs
My uncle has two dobermans named Rolex and Timex.
Watch dogs.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Eloquent:” adjective; (EL-uh-kwunt). Definition: Having or showing the ability to use language clearly or effectively, or clearly showing feeling or meaning.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Lee Grant is 96. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 90. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 84. Actor Ron Rifkin is 83. Actor Sally Kirkland is 80. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 76. Actor Stephen Rea is 75. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 74. Actor Deidre Hall is 74. TV show host Jane Pauley is 71. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 64. Movie director Peter Jackson is 60. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 60. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 58. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 58. Rock singer-musician Johnny Marr is 58. Actor Rob Schneider is 58. Country singer Darryl Worley is 57. Actor-comedian Mike O’Malley is 56. Rap musician Adrock is 55. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 54. Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 52. Rock singer Linn Berggren (Ace of Base) is 51. Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 50. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 48. Actor Piper Perabo is 45. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is 41. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 40. Actor Justin Chatwin is 39. Actor Scott Clifton is 37. Actor Vanessa Marano is 29. Actor Holly Taylor is 24. Actor Danielle Rose Russell is 22. Actor-singer Willow Smith is 21.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.