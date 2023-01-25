Today is Wednesday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2022. There are 340 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 25, 1945, the World War II Battle of the Bulge ended as German forces were pushed back to their original positions.
Also on this date:
In 1533, England’s King Henry VIII secretly married his second wife, Anne Boleyn, who later gave birth to Elizabeth I.
In 1915, America’s first official transcontinental telephone call took place as Alexander Graham Bell, who was in New York, spoke to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who was in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.
In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix, France.
In 1971, Charles Manson and three women followers were convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of seven people, including actor Sharon Tate.
In 1981, the 52 Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived in the United States.
In 1993, Sears announced that it would no longer publish its famous century-old catalog.
In 1994, maintaining his innocence, singer Michael Jackson settled a child molestation lawsuit against him; terms were confidential, although the monetary figure was reportedly $22 million.
In 2004, NASA’s Opportunity rover zipped its first pictures of Mars to Earth, showing a surface smooth and dark red in some places, and strewn with fragmented slabs of light bedrock in others.
In 2020, President Donald Trump’s defense team opened its arguments at his first Senate impeachment trial, casting the effort to remove him from office as a politically motivated attempt to subvert the 2016 election and the upcoming 2020 contest. Canada, Australia and Malaysia each reported their first cases of the new coronavirus.
Fun fact
More than 450 nuclear power reactors are used around the world.
That’s punny
No matter how much you push the envelope, it’ll still be stationery.
Trending words
“Short shrift:” noun; (SHORT-SHRIFT). Definition: Little or no attention or consideration; quick work.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Claude Gray is 91. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young is 79. Actor Jenifer Lewis is 66. Country musician R&B singer Kina is 54. Actor China Kantner is 52. Actor Ana Ortiz is 53. Drummer Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) is 51. Musician Matt Odmark (Jars of Clay) is 49. Actor Mia Kirshner is 48. Actor Christine Lakin is 44. R&B singer Alicia Keys is 43. Actor Michael Trevino is 38. Pop musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds of Summer) is 27. Actor Olivia Edward is 16.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
