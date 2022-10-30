Today is Sunday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2022. There are 62 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Oct. 30, 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
Also on this date:
In 1885, poet Ezra Pound was born in Hailey, Idaho.
In 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.
In 1945, the U.S. government announced the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.
In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago’s South Side.
In 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.
Fun fact
In 2020, the top Halloween costumes for adults were:
1. Witch
2. Vampire
3. Cat
4. Batman
5. Ghost
Just for laughs
Did you hear about the racing snail who got rid of his shell? He thought it would make him faster, but it just made him sluggish.
Trending words
“Utopia:” noun; (yoo-TOH-pee-uh). Definition: A place of ideal perfection.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Movie director Claude Lelouch is 85. Rock singer Grace Slick is 83. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 83. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 81. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 79. Actor Henry Winkler is 77. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 76. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 76. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 75. Actor Leon Rippy is 73. Actor Harry Hamlin is 71. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 69. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 68. Actor Kevin Pollak is 65. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 62. Actor Michael Beach is 59. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 57. Actor Jack Plotnick is 54. Comedian Ben Bailey is 52. Actor Billy Brown is 52. Actor Nia Long is 52. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 46. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 44. Actor Matthew Morrison is 44. Business executive and former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 41. Actor Fiona Dourif is 41. Actor Shaun Sipos is 41. Actor Tasso Feldman is 39. Actor Janel Parrish is 34. Actor Tequan Richmond is 30. Actor Kennedy McMann is 26. NHL defenseman Cale Makar is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “Evil lurks where disappointment lodges.” — Boxer George Foreman (1949-)
