Today is Tuesday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2021. There are 122 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 31, 1980, Poland’s Solidarity labor movement was born with an agreement signed in Gdansk that ended a 17-day-old strike.
Also on this date:
In 1886, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 7.3 devastated Charleston, S.C., killing at least 60 people, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
In 1939, the first issue of Marvel Comics, featuring the Human Torch, was published by Timely Publications in New York.
In 1972, at the Munich Summer Olympics, American swimmer Mark Spitz won his fourth and fifth gold medals in the 100-meter butterfly and 800-meter freestyle relay; Soviet gymnast Olga Korbut won gold medals in floor exercise and the balance beam.
In 1992, white separatist Randy Weaver surrendered to authorities in Naples, Idaho, ending an 11-day siege by federal agents that had claimed the lives of Weaver’s wife, son and a deputy U.S. marshal. (Weaver was acquitted of murder and all other charges in connection with the confrontation; he was convicted of failing to appear for trial on firearms charges and was sentenced to 18 months in prison but given credit for 14 months he’d already served.)
Fun fact
A water plant in Poland uses eight clams with sensors attached to their shells to test water cleanliness. If the clams close because they don’t like the taste of the water, the city’s supply is shut off.
Riddle me this
What is the next number in the series?
7,645, 5,764, 4,576 ...
Spoiler alert: Answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Hubris:” noun; (HYOO-bris). Definition: Exaggerated pride or confidence.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 82. Actor Jack Thompson is 81. Singer Van Morrison is 76. Actor Richard Gere is 72. Actor Stephen Henderson is 72. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 66. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 64. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go’s) is 64. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 56. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 52. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 51. Actor Zack Ward is 51. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 50. Actor Chris Tucker is 49. Actor Sara Ramirez is 46.
Riddle answer: 6,457. The last digit is moved to the front to make the next number.
