Today is Wednesday, Sept. 11, the 254th day of 2019. There are 111 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 11, 2001, America faced an unprecedented day of terror as 19 al-Qaida members hijacked four passenger jetliners, sending two of the planes smashing into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania, resulting in nearly 3,000 deaths.
Also on this date:
In 1789, Alexander Hamilton was appointed the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
In 1814, an American fleet scored a decisive victory over the British in the Battle of Lake Champlain in the War of 1812.
In 1936, Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam) began operation as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a key in Washington to signal the startup of the dam’s first hydroelectric generator.
Fun fact
Farmers and ranchers will often put goldfish in their horses’ water trough to eat the insects and prevent mosquito larvae from producing.
That’s punny
Two windmills are standing in a wind farm. One asks, “What’s your favorite kind of music?” The other says, “I’m a big metal fan.”
Trending words
“Germane:” adjective; (jer·mane). Definition: Being at once relevant and appropriate: fitting.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Earl Holliman is 91. Comedian Tom Dreesen is 80. Movie director Brian De Palma is 79. Singer-actress-dancer Lola Falana is 77. Rock musician Mickey Hart (The Dead) is 76. Singer-guitarist Leo Kottke is 74. Actor Phillip Alford is 71. Actress Amy Madigan is 69. Rock singer-musician Tommy Shaw (Styx) is 66. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 66. Actor Reed Birney is 65. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is 62. Musician Jon Moss (Culture Club) is 62. Actor Scott Patterson is 61. Rock musician Mick Talbot (The Style Council) is 61. Actress/director Roxann Dawson is 61. Actor John Hawkes is 60. Actress Anne Ramsay is 59. Actress Virginia Madsen is 58. Actress Kristy McNichol is 57. Musician-composer Moby is 54. Business reporter Maria Bartiromo is 52. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 52. Rock musician Bart Van Der Zeeuw is 51. Actress Taraji P. Henson is 49. Actress Laura Wright is 49. Rock musician Jeremy Popoff (Lit) is 48. Singer Brad Fischetti (LFO) is 44. Rapper Mr. Black is 42. Rock musician Jon Buckland (Coldplay) is 42. Rapper Ludacris is 42. Rock singer Ben Lee is 41. Actor Ryan Slattery is 41. Actress Ariana Richards is 40. Country singer Charles Kelley (Lady Antebellum) is 38. Actress Elizabeth Henstridge is 32. Actor Tyler Hoechlin is 32. Actress Mackenzie Aladjem is 18.
