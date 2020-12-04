Today is Friday, Dec. 4, the 339th day of 2020. There are 27 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 4, 1783, Gen. George Washington bade farewell to his Continental Army officers at Fraunces Tavern in New York.
Also on this date:
In 1875, William Marcy Tweed, the “Boss” of New York City’s Tammany Hall political organization, escaped from jail and fled the country.
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson left Washington on a trip to France to attend the Versailles Peace Conference.
In 1942, during World War II, U.S. bombers struck the Italian mainland for the first time with a raid on Naples. ... President Franklin D. Roosevelt ordered the dismantling of the Works Progress Administration, which had been created to provide jobs during the Depression.
In 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time for a jam session at Sun Records in Memphis.
In 1965, the United States launched Gemini 7 with Air Force Lt. Col. Frank Borman and Navy Cmdr. James A. Lovell aboard on a two-week mission. (While Gemini 7 was in orbit, its sister ship, Gemini 6A, was launched on Dec. 15 on a one-day mission; the two spacecraft were able to rendezvous within a foot of each other.)
Fun fact
Willie Nelson was united with his guitar, Trigger, in 1969, and still plays the instrument to this day.
Fitness factoids
1. There is no such thing as negative calorie foods.
2. Fruits and vegetables are nutritious in every form, including frozen.
3. Fiber found in fruits help lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and help you feel fuller for longer.
Trending words
“Tyro:” noun; (TYE-roh). Definition: A beginner in learning: novice.
Today’s birthdays
Game show host Wink Martindale is 87. Pop singer Freddy Cannon is 84. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 83. Actor Gemma Jones is 78. Rock musician Bob Mosley (Moby Grape) is 78. Singer-musician Chris Hillman is 76. Musician Terry Woods (The Pogues) is 73. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 72. Actor Jeff Bridges is 71. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 69. Actor Patricia Wettig is 69. Actor Tony Todd is 66. Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 65. Rock musician Bob Griffin (formerly with The BoDeans) is 61. Rock singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) is 58. Actor Marisa Tomei is 56. Actor Chelsea Noble is 56. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 54. Rapper Jay-Z is 51. Actor Kevin Sussman is 50. Actor-model Tyra Banks is 47. Country singer Lila McCann is 39. Actor Lindsay Felton is 36. Actor Orlando Brown is 33.
