Today is Saturday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2022. There are 21 days left in the year.
Today’ in histor
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 1:36 am
Today is Saturday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2022. There are 21 days left in the year.
Today’ in histor
On Dec. 10, 2013, South Africa held a memorial service for Nelson Mandela, during which U.S. President Barack Obama energized tens of thousands of spectators and nearly 100 visiting heads of state with a plea for the world to emulate “the last great liberator of the 20th century.” (The ceremony was marred by the presence of a sign-language interpreter who deaf advocates said was an impostor waving his arms around meaninglessly.)
Also on this date:
In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.
In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.
In 1898, a treaty was signed in Paris officially ending the Spanish-American War.
In 1958, the first domestic passenger jet flight took place in the U.S. as a National Airlines Boeing 707 flew 111 passengers from New York to Miami in about 2½ hours.
In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
In 1967, singer Otis Redding, 26, and six others were killed when their plane crashed into Wisconsin’s Lake Monona; trumpeter Ben Cauley, a member of the group the Bar-Kays, was the only survivor.
Fun fact
The Eiffel Tower is a little bigger in the summer.
They eat what?!
Some people put ice cubes in cereal.
Trending words
“Solace:” noun; (SAH-lus). Definition: Someone or something that gives a feeling of comfort to a person who is experiencing grief, sadness or anxiety
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 81. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 76. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 76. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 71. Actor Susan Dey is 70. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 66. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 65. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 64. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 62. Actor Nia Peeples is 61. TV chef Bobby Flay is 58. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 57. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 51. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 49. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 48. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 47. Actor Gavin Houston is 45. Actor Alano Miller is 43. Violinist Sarah Chang is 42. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 39. Actor Raven-Symone is 37. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 32. Actor Kiki Layne is 31. NFL quarterback Joe Burrow is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.