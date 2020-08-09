Today is Sunday, Aug. 9, the 222nd day of 2020. There are 144 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown Jr., an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by a police officer following an altercation in Ferguson, Mo.; Brown’s death led to sometimes-violent protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, spawning a national “Black Lives Matter” movement.
Also on this date:
In 1842, the United States and Canada resolved a border dispute by signing the Webster-Ashburton Treaty.
In 1936, Jesse Owens won his fourth gold medal at the Berlin Olympics as the United States took first place in the 400-meter relay.
In 1945, three days after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, a U.S. B-29 Superfortress code-named Bockscar dropped a nuclear device (“Fat Man”) over Nagasaki, killing an estimated 74,000 people.
In 1969, actor Sharon Tate and four other people were found brutally slain at Tate’s Los Angeles home; cult leader Charles Manson and a group of his followers were later convicted of the crime.
Fun fact
About 27 trillion gallons of groundwater are withdrawn for use in the U.S. each year.
Just for laughs
Someone: “I like your name.”
Me: “Thanks, I got it for my birthday.”
Trending words
“Aficionado:” noun; (uh-fish-ee-uh-NAH-doh). Definition: A person who likes, knows about, and appreciates a usually fervently pursued interest or activity: devotee.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
