Today is Thursday, May 13, the 133rd day of 2021. There are 232 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 13, 1607, English colonists arrived by ship at the site of what became the Jamestown settlement in Virginia (the colonists went ashore the next day).
Also on this date:
In 1914, heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis was born in Lafayette, Ala.
In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal; it was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
In 1940, in his first speech as British prime minister, Winston Churchill told Parliament, “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”
In 1967, a vault fire at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in Culver City, Calif., destroyed hundreds of the studio’s early films.
In 1985, a confrontation between Philadelphia authorities and the radical group MOVE ended as police dropped a bomb onto the group’s row house, igniting a fire that killed 11 people and destroyed 61 homes.
Fun fact
By the year 2009, U.S. mobile phone users were sending about 4.1 billion text messages a day. That’s the equivalent of 17 messages per day for every person in the U.S. who has a data-capable phone.
Record setters
The world’s largest operational telephone was exhibited at a festival on Sept. 16, 1988, to celebrate the 80th birthday of Centraal Beheer, an insurance company based in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. It was 8 feet, 1 inch high and 19 feet, 11 inches long, and weighed 3.5 tons. The handset, being 23 feet, 5 inches long, had to be lifted by crane in order to make a call.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Paean:” noun; (PEE-un). Definition: A joyous song or hymn of praise, tribute, thanksgiving or triumph; a work that praises or honors its subject: encomium or tribute.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Buck Taylor is 83. Actor Harvey Keitel is 82. Author Charles Baxter is 74. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 71. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 69. Actor Leslie Winston is 65. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 60. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 57. Rock musician John Richardson (The Gin Blossoms) is 57. Actor Tom Verica is 57. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Actor Brian Geraghty is 46. Actor Samantha Morton is 44. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 43. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 42. Actor Iwan Rheon is 36. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 35. Actor Robert Pattinson is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish is 34. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 33. Actor Debby Ryan is 28.
