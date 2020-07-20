Today is Monday, July 20, the 202nd day of 2020. There are 164 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.
Also on this date:
In 1923, Mexican revolutionary leader Pancho Villa was assassinated by gunmen in Parral.
In 1944, an attempt by a group of German officials to assassinate Adolf Hitler with a bomb failed as the explosion only wounded the Nazi leader. ... President Franklin D. Roosevelt was nominated for a fourth term of office at the Democratic convention in Chicago.
In 1960, a pair of Polaris missiles were fired from the submerged USS George Washington off Cape Canaveral, Fla., at a target more than 1,100 miles away.
In 1965, the Bob Dylan single “Like a Rolling Stone” was released by Columbia Records.
In 1976, America’s Viking 1 robot spacecraft made a successful, first-ever landing on Mars.
Fun fact
Babies can cry in the womb.
These three tweets
1. Uh oh, I opened a package of cookies without washing my hands first and for my family’s safety, I will have to eat the whole thing.
@schumoo
2. I see: A clean house.
My kids see: A blank canvas.
@Distracted_Dad
3. 2019: I really want to be able to spend more time with my family.
2020: No. Not like that.
@CrabbyDaCrab
Trending words
“Indite:” verb; (in-DYTE). Definition: Make up, compose, or to give literary or formal expression to: to put down in writing.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress-singer Sally Ann Howes is 90. Author Cormac McCarthy is 87. Actress Diana Rigg is 82. Artist Judy Chicago is 81. Singer Kim Carnes is 75. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 73. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 68. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 64. Country singer Radney Foster is 61. Actor Frank Whaley is 57. Actor Dean Winters is 56. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 54. Actor Reed Diamond is 53. Actress Sandra Oh is 49. Actor Omar Epps is 47. Actress Judy Greer is 45. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 42. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 40. Actor John Francis Daley is 35.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.