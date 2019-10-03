Today is Thursday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2019. There are 89 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 3, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.
Also on this date:
In 1789, President George Washington declared Nov. 26, 1789, a day of Thanksgiving to express gratitude for the creation of the United States of America.
In 1941, Adolf Hitler declared in a speech in Berlin that Russia had been “broken” and would “never rise again.” ... ‘’The Maltese Falcon” — the version starring Humphrey Bogart and directed by John Huston — premiered in New York.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the Office of Economic Stabilization.
Fun fact
YouTube is the second largest “search engine,” right after Google. It’s bigger than Bing, Yahoo!, and Ask combined.
Record setters
Donald Cripps holds the record of oldest base jumper. He parachuted off the 876-foot-tall New River Gorge Bridge near Fayetteville, W.Va., on Oct. 19, 2013, at age 84 years, 37 days.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Auspice:” noun; (aus·pice). Definition: Kindly patronage and guidance, or a prophetic sign.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer Steve Reich is 83. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 78. Actor Alan Rachins is 77. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 76. Magician Roy Horn is 75. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 70. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 69. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 68. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 68. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 68. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 65. Actor Hart Bochner is 63. Actor Peter Frechette is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 60. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 60. Actor Jack Wagner is 60. Actor/musician Marcus Giamatti is 58. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 57. Actor Clive Owen is 55. Actress Janel Moloney is 50. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 50. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 48. Rock singer G. Love is 47. Actress Keiko Agena is 46. Actress Neve Campbell is 46. Actress Lena Headey is 46. Singer India.Arie is 44. Rapper Talib Kweli is 44. Actress Alanna Ubach is 44. Actor Seann William Scott is 43. Actress Shannyn Sossamon is 41. Rock musician Josh Klinghoffer (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 40. Actor Seth Gabel is 38. Rock musician Mark King (Hinder) is 37. Actor Erik Von Detten is 37. Singer-musician Cherrill Green (Edens Edge) is 36. Actress Tessa Thompson is 36. Country singer Drake White is 36. Actress Meagan Holder is 35. Actor Christopher Marquette is 35. Actress-singer Ashlee Simpson is 35. Actress Alicia Vikander is 31. Actor Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”) is 15.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.