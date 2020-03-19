Today is Thursday, March 19, the 79th day of 2020. There are 287 days left in the year. Spring arrives at 11:50 p.m. EDT, the earliest the vernal equinox has occurred in 124 years.
Today in history
On March 19, 1966, the Texas Western Miners defeated the heavily favored Kentucky Wildcats, 72-65, to win the NCAA Championship played in College Park, Md.; making the contest especially noteworthy was that Texas Western became the first basketball team to start five black players in a national title game as it faced an all-white Kentucky squad.
Also on this date:
In 1687, French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, the first European to navigate the length of the Mississippi River, was murdered by mutineers in present-day Texas.
In 1917, a divided U.S. Supreme Court, in Wilson v. New, upheld, 5-4, the eight-hour work day for interstate railroad workers.
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved). ... Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of German facilities that could fall into Allied hands in his so-called “Nero Decree,” which was largely disregarded.
In 1953, the Academy Awards ceremony was televised for the first time; “The Greatest Show on Earth” was named best picture of 1952.
In 1979, the U.S. House of Representatives began televising its floor proceedings; the live feed was carried by C-SPAN (Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network), which was making its debut.
Fun fact
Butterflies must warm their wings in the sun before flying.
Record setters
The fastest mile piggy back race is 11 minutes, 11.81 seconds, and was achieved July 2, 2015, by Owen Larsen and Jordan Botwright in Devon, U.K.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Hunker down:” phrasal verb. Definition: To lower the body to the ground by bending the legs, or to stay in a place for a period of time.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former White House national security adviser Brent Scowcroft is 95. Actress Renee Taylor is 87. Actress Ursula Andress is 84. Singer Clarence “Frogman” Henry is 83. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 74. Actress Glenn Close is 73. Actor Bruce Willis is 65. Actress-comedian Mary Scheer is 57. Playwright Neil LaBute is 57. Actor Connor Trinneer is 51. Rock musician Gert Bettens (K’s Choice) is 50. Rapper Bun B is 47. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 44. Actress Virginia Williams is 42. Actress Abby Brammell is 41. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 32. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 31. Actor Philip Bolden is 25.
