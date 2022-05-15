Today is Sunday, May 15, the 135th day of 2022. There are 230 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 15, 1948, hours after declaring its independence, the new state of Israel was attacked by Transjordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.
Also on this date:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed an act establishing the Department of Agriculture.
In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”
In 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its unanimous In re Gault decision, ruled that juveniles accused of crimes were entitled to the same due process afforded adults.
In 1970, just after midnight, Phillip Lafayette Gibbs and James Earl Green, two Black students at Jackson State College in Mississippi, were killed as police opened fire during student protests.
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Md., by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
Fun fact
Grasses make up about 26% of the plant life on Earth.
Just for laughs
I went on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.
Never again.
Trending words
“Bloviate:” verb; (BLOH-vee-ayt). Definition: To speak or write verbosely and windily.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Anna Maria Alberghetti is 86. Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy is 86. Singer Lenny Welch is 84. Actor-singer Lainie Kazan is 80. Actor Gunilla Hutton is 80. Actor Chazz Palminteri is 76. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is 74. Singer-songwriter Brian Eno is 74. Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 72. Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 69. Musician-composer Mike Oldfield is 69. Actor Lee Horsley is 67. TV personality Giselle Fernández is 61. Rapper Grandmaster Melle Mel is 61. Actor Brenda Bakke is 59. Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 53. Actor Brad Rowe is 52. Actor David Charvet is 50. Actor Russell Hornsby is 48. Rock musician Ahmet Zappa is 48. Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 44. Actor David Krumholtz is 44. Rock musician David Hartley (The War on Drugs) is 42. Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 41. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge is 40. Rock musician Brad Shultz (Cage the Elephant) is 40. Rock musician Nick Perri is 38. Tennis player Andy Murray is 35.
thought: “Keep your sense of humor, my friend; if you don’t have a sense of humor it just isn’t funny anymore.” — Counterculture icon Wavy Gravy (1936-)