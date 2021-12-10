Today is Friday, Dec. 10, the 344th day of 2021. There are 21 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 10, 1994, Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin received the Nobel Peace Prize, pledging to pursue their mission of healing the anguished Middle East.
Also on this date:
In 1817, Mississippi was admitted as the 20th state of the Union.
In 1861, the Confederacy admitted Kentucky as it recognized a pro-Southern shadow state government that was acting without the authority of the pro-Union government in Frankfort.
In 1964, Martin Luther King Jr. received his Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, saying he accepted it “with an abiding faith in America and an audacious faith in the future of mankind.”
In 1996, South African President Nelson Mandela signed the country’s new constitution into law during a ceremony in Sharpeville.
Fun fact
If you rub fresh garlic on the soles of your feet, about an hour later you can actually taste the garlic. This is because the molecule that causes garlic’s smell, allicin, is small enough to penetrate the skin and blood vessels, where it goes all the way up to your mouth and nose.
Fitness factoids
1. Experts generally recommend aiming for at least 7 hours of sleep per night to boost energy levels and support overall health.
2. Strategies to increase energy levels in the moment include taking some time for yourself to relax, like reading or going for a walk.
3. Research suggests adding more physical activity to your routine could fight fatigue and increase energy levels.
Trending words
“Smarmy:” adjective; (SMAR-mee). Definition: Behaving in a way that seems polite, kind or pleasing but is not genuine or believable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 80. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 80. R&B singer Ralph Tavares is 80. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 75. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 75. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 70. Actor Susan Dey is 69. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 65. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 64. Actor John York (“General Hospital”) is 63. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 61. Actor Nia Peeples is 60. TV chef Bobby Flay is 57. Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 56. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 50. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 48. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 46. Actor Gavin Houston is 44. Actor Alano Miller is 42. Violinist Sarah Chang is 41. Actor Raven-Symone is 36. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 31. Actor Kiki Layne is 30.
