Today is Friday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2020. There are 328 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On Feb. 7, 1964, the Beatles arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to begin their first American tour.
Also on this date:
In 1812, author Charles Dickens was born in Landport, Portsmouth, England.
In 1817, America’s first public gas street lamp was lighted in Baltimore at the corner of Market and Lemon streets (now East Baltimore and Holliday streets).
In 1940, Walt Disney’s second animated feature, “Pinocchio,” premiered in New York.
In 1943, the government abruptly announced that wartime rationing of shoes made of leather would go into effect in two days, limiting consumers to buying three pairs per person per year. (Rationing was lifted in October 1945.)
In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as U.S. Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.
In 1991, Jean-Bertrand Aristide was inaugurated as the first democratically elected president of Haiti (he was overthrown by the military the following September).
Fun fact
A typical American grocery store is stocked with about 50,000 items.
Fitness factoids
1. Herbal tea blends have no caffeine, while traditional teas have less than 50 percent of what typically is found in coffee.
2. Antioxidants work to prevent the body’s version of rust and thus help to keep us young and protect us from damage from pollution.
3. Studies show that people who drank four or more cups of green tea daily had a 32 percent reduction in the risk of having a heart attack, as well as lower levels of LDL cholesterol.
Trending words
“Fissile:” adjective; (FISS-ul). Definition: Capable of or prone to being split or divided in the direction of the grain or along natural planes of cleavage, or capable of undergoing fission.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Gay Talese is 88. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 85. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 61. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 60. Actor James Spader is 60. Country singer Garth Brooks is 58. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 58. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 58. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 55. Actor Jason Gedrick is 53. Actress Essence Atkins is 48. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 45. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 42. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42. Actress Tina Majorino is 35. Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 35. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 31. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 30.
