Today is Tuesday, March 30, the 89th day of 2021. There are 276 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley Jr.; also wounded were White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and a District of Columbia police officer, Thomas Delahanty.
Also on this date:
In 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long of Jefferson, Ga., first used ether as an anesthetic during an operation to remove a patient’s neck tumor.
In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward reached agreement with Russia to purchase the territory of Alaska for $7.2 million, a deal ridiculed by critics as “Seward’s Folly.”
In 1987, at the 59th Academy Awards, “Platoon” was named best picture; Marlee Matlin received best actress for “Children of a Lesser God” and Paul Newman was honored as best actor for “The Color of Money.”
In 2004, in a reversal, President George W. Bush agreed to let National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice testify publicly and under oath before an independent panel investigating the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Fun fact
Squirrels cause more than 15,000 power outages a year.
Riddle me this
I am six letters. When you take one away I am twelve. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Reminisce:” verb; (rem-uh-NISS). Definition: To indulge in the process or practice of thinking or telling about past experiences.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Game show host Peter Marshall is 95. Actor John Astin is 91. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 84. Rock musician Graeme Edge (The Moody Blues) is 80. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 76. Actor Justin Deas is 73. Actor Paul Reiser is 65. Rap artist MC Hammer is 59. Singer Tracy Chapman is 57. Actor Ian Ziering is 57. TV personality Piers Morgan is 56. Rock musician Joey Castillo is 55. Actor Donna D’Errico is 53. Singer Celine Dion is 53. TV personality/producer Richard Rawlings is 52. Actor Mark Consuelos is 50. Actor Bahar Soomekh is 46. Actor Jessica Cauffiel is 45. Singer Norah Jones is 42. Actor Fiona Gubelmann is 41. Actor Katy Mixon is 40. Actor Jason Dohring is 39. Country singer Justin Moore is 37. Actor Tessa Ferrer is 35. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 31. Rapper NF is 30.
Riddle answer: The word dozens.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be comtacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.