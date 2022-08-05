Today is Friday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2022. There are 148 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 5, 1981, the federal government began firing air traffic controllers who had gone out on strike.
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Adm. David G. Farragut led his fleet to victory in the Battle of Mobile Bay, Ala.
In 1884, the cornerstone for the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal was laid on Bedloe’s Island in New York Harbor.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the 200-meter dash at the Berlin Olympics, collecting the third of his four gold medals.
In 1953, Operation Big Switch began as remaining prisoners taken during the Korean War were exchanged at Panmunjom.
In 1962, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was arrested on charges of leaving the country without a passport and inciting workers to strike; it was the beginning of 27 years of imprisonment. ... Movie star Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”
Fun fact
One gram of the toxin produced by the skin of the golden poison dart frog could kill 100,000 people.
Fitness factoids
1. Nasal hairs filter out dust, allergens and pollen, which helps prevent them from entering your lungs.
2. Nose breathing humidifies and warms inhaled air.
3. Nose breathing increases air flow to arteries, veins and nerves.
Trending words
“Nebulous:” adjective; (NEB-yuh-lus). Definition: Indistinct or vague; something that is related to or that resembles a nebula.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 82. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 82. Actor Loni Anderson is 77. Actor Erika Slezak is 76. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 75. Actor Holly Palance is 72. Pop singer Samantha Sang is 71. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 66. Rock musician Pat Smear is 63. Author David Baldacci is 62. Actor Janet McTeer is 61. Country musician Mark O’Connor is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 60. Actor Mark Strong is 59. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 56. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 56. Country singer Terri Clark is 54. Actor Stephanie Szostak is 51. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 54. Rock musician Eicca Toppinen (Apocalyptica) is 47. Actor Jesse Williams is 42. Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 36. Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 25. Actor Albert Tsai is 18. Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 14.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
