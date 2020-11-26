Today is Thursday, Nov. 26, the 331st day of 2020. There are 35 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 26, 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
Also on this date:
In 1789, Americans observed a day of thanksgiving set aside by President George Washington to mark the adoption of the Constitution of the United States.
In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Mich.
In 1933, a judge in New York ruled the James Joyce book “Ulysses” was not obscene and could be published in the United States.
In 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura, setting forth U.S. demands for “lasting and extensive peace throughout the Pacific area.” The same day, a Japanese naval task force consisting of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, headed toward Hawaii.
In 1943, during World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.
Fun fact
More than 52 percent of the world’s population is younger than 30 years old.
Record setters
The National Wild Turkey Federation has certified the largest turkey killed on record at 37.6 pounds. It was shot by David Guess of Lyon County, Ky., on April 21, 2016.
Trending words
“Elegy:” noun. Definition: A poem in elegiac couplets; a song or poem expressing sorrow or lamentation especially for one who is dead, something (such as a speech) resembling such a song or poem, a pensive or reflective poem that is usually nostalgic or melancholy, or a short pensive musical composition.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Impressionist Rich Little is 82. Singer Tina Turner is 81. Singer Jean Terrell is 76. Pop musician John McVie is 75. Actor Scott Jacoby is 64. Actor Jamie Rose is 61. Country singer Linda Davis is 58. Actor Scott Adsit is 55. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 55. Actor Kristin Bauer is 54. Actor Peter Facinelli is 47. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 46. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 45. Actor Maia Campbell is 44. Country singer Joe Nichols is 44. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 42. Actor Jessica Bowman is 40. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 39. Actor Jessica Camacho is 38. Country singer-musician Mike Gossin (Gloriana Rock) is 36. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 36. Singer Lil Fizz is 35. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 35. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 30. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 27.
