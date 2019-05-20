Today is Monday, May 20, the 140th day of 2019. There are 225 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, N.Y., aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
Also on this date:
In 1521, Ignatius of Loyola was wounded by a cannonball while defending Pamplona against the French; during his convalescence he turned to religion, becoming a leader of the Counter-Reformation and the founder of the Jesuits.
In 1873, Levi Strauss and tailor Jacob Davis received a U.S. patent for men’s work pants made with copper rivets.
In 1899, taxi driver Jacob German was pulled over and arrested by a police officer riding a bicycle for speeding down Manhattan’s Lexington Avenue in his electric car at 12 miles an hour at a time when the speed limit was 8 mph; it was the first recorded speeding arrest in U.S. history.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
In 1959, nearly 5,000 Japanese-Americans had their U.S. citizenships restored after choosing to renounce them during World War II.
Fun fact
The first airplane journey across the United States took 49 days.
1. [Cactus hasn’t died in a year.] Adds botanist to resumé.
2. If you don’t smile and show everyone your teeth when you’re eating Oreos, then you’re probably more mature than me.
3. Potato Magician: “Is this your carb?”
“Borne:” adjective. Definition: Transported or transmitted by.
Today’s birthdays
Singer-actress Cher is 73. Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 71. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is 68. Actor Dean Butler is 63. Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 61. Actor Bronson Pinchot is 60. Singer Susan Cowsill is 60. Actor John Billingsley is 59. Actor Tony Goldwyn is 59. Singer Nick Heyward is 58. Actress Mindy Cohn is 53. Actress Gina Ravera is 53. Actor Timothy Olyphant is 51. Rapper Busta Rhymes is 47. Actress Daya Vaidya is 46. Actor Matt Czuchry is 42. Country singer Jon Pardi is 34.
