Today is Thursday, April 14, the 104th day of 2022. There are 261 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington.
Also on this date:
In 1828, the first edition of Noah Webster’s “American Dictionary of the English Language” was published.
In 1902, James Cash Penney opened his first store, The Golden Rule, in Kemmerer, Wyo..
In 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic at 11:40 p.m. ship’s time and began sinking. (The ship went under two hours and 40 minutes later with the loss of 1,514 lives.)
In 1910, President William Howard Taft became the first U.S. chief executive to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game as the Washington Senators beat the Philadelphia Athletics 3-0.
In 1935, the “Black Sunday” dust storm descended upon the central Plains, turning a sunny afternoon into total darkness.
In 1949, the “Wilhelmstrasse Trial” in Nuremberg ended with 19 former Nazi Foreign Office officials sentenced by an American tribunal to prison terms ranging from four to 25 years.
Fun fact
Although there have been over 400 colors with the Crayola label since 1903, there are currently 120 Crayola crayon colors.
Records setters
The most robots dancing simultaneously is 1,372 and was achieved Feb. 1, 2018, by TIM S.p.A. in Rome, Italy.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Zoomorphic:” adjective; (zoh-uh-MOR-fik). Definition: Having the form of an animal.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Loretta Lynn is 90. Actor Julie Christie is 82. Retired MLB All-Star Pete Rose is 81. Rock musician Ritchie Blackmore is 77. Actor John Shea is 74. Actor Peter Capaldi is 64. Actor-turned-race car driver Brian Forster is 62. Actor Brad Garrett is 62. Actor Robert Carlyle is 61. Rock singer-musician John Bell (Widespread Panic) is 60. Actor Robert Clendenin is 58. Actor Catherine Dent is 57. Actor Lloyd Owen is 56. Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux is 56. Rock musician Barrett Martin is 55. Actor Anthony Michael Hall is 54. Actor Adrien Brody is 49. Classical singer David Miller (Il Divo) is 49. Rapper Da Brat is 48. Actor Antwon Tanner is 47. Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar is 45. Actor-producer Rob McElhenney is 45. Roots singer JD McPherson is 45. Rock singer Win Butler (Arcade Fire) is 42. Actor Claire Coffee is 42. Actor Christian Alexander is 32. Actor Nick Krause is 30. Actor Vivien Cardone is 29. Actor Graham Phillips is 29. Actor Skyler Samuels is 28. Actor Abigail Breslin is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.