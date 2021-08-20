Today is Friday, Aug. 20, the 232nd day of 2021. There are 133 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 20, 1968, the Soviet Union and other Warsaw Pact nations began invading Czechoslovakia to crush the “Prague Spring” liberalization drive.
Also on this date:
In 1866, President Andrew Johnson formally declared the Civil War over, months after fighting had stopped.
In 1882, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” had its premiere in Moscow.
In 1953, the Soviet Union publicly acknowledged it had tested a hydrogen bomb.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Economic Opportunity Act, a nearly $1 billion anti-poverty measure.
In 1979, swimmer Diana Nyad succeeded in her third attempt at swimming from the Bahamas to Florida.
Fun fact
The single food that most Americans would want to eat for the rest of their lives is pizza, which 21 percent of survey participants chose as their answer, according to Reader’s Digest.
Fitness factoids
1. Pilates is a series of about 500 exercises inspired by calisthenics, yoga and ballet
2. Pilates lengthens and stretches all the major muscle groups in the body in a balanced fashion
3. Regular practice improves flexibility, strength, balance and body awareness.
Trending words
“Winnow:” verb; (WIN-oh). Definition: To remove people or things that are less important or desirable, or to make a list of possible choices smaller.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Boxing promoter Don King is 90. Former Sen. George Mitchell, D-Maine, is 88. Former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, is 86. Former MLB All-Star Graig Nettles is 77. Broadcast journalist Connie Chung is 75. Musician Jimmy Pankow (Chicago) is 74. Actor Ray Wise is 74. Actor John Noble is 73. Rock singer Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) is 73. Country singer Rudy Gatlin is 69. Singer-songwriter John Hiatt is 69. Actor-director Peter Horton is 68. TV weatherman Al Roker is 67. Actor Jay Acovone is 66. Actor Joan Allen is 65. Movie director David O. Russell is 63. TV personality Asha Blake is 60. Actor James Marsters is 59. Rapper KRS-One is 56. Actor Colin Cunningham is 55. Actor Billy Gardell is 52. Rock singer Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) is 51. Actor Jonathan Ke Quan is 51. Rock musician Brad Avery is 50. Actor Misha Collins is 47. Rock singer Monique Powell (Save Ferris) is 46. Jazz/pop singer-pianist Jamie Cullum is 42. Actor Ben Barnes is 40. Actor Meghan Ory is 39. Actor Andrew Garfield is 38. Actor Brant Daugherty is 36. Actor-singer Demi Lovato is 29. Actor Christopher Paul Richards is 18.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.