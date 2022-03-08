Today is Tuesday, March 8, the 67th day of 2022. There are 298 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 8, 1965, the United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang.
Also on this date:
In 1618, German astronomer Johannes Kepler devised his third law of planetary motion.
In 1817, the New York Stock & Exchange Board, which had its beginnings in 1792, was formally organized; it later became known as the New York Stock Exchange.
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, struck down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Illinois, public schools, saying the program violated separation of church and state.
In 1971, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali by decision in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York. Silent film comedian Harold Lloyd died in Beverly Hills, Calif., at age 77.
In 1983, in a speech to the National Association of Evangelicals convention in Orlando, Fla., President Ronald Reagan referred to the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.”
Fun fact
Rabbits can jump a little more than 3 feet high and 10 feet long.
Riddle me this
When is a door no longer a door?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Fester:” verb; (FESS-ter). Definition: To generate pus or to become worse as time passes.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Jazz musician George Coleman is 87. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 86. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 84. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 78. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 77. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 76. Pop singer Peggy March is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 69. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 65. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 63. Actor Aidan Quinn is 63. Actor Camryn Manheim is 61. Actor Leon is 61. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 54. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 52. Actor Andrea Parker is 52. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 49. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 46. Actor Laura Main is 45. Actor James Van Der Beek is 45. R&B singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 44. Actor Nick Zano is 44. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 43. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 43. Actor Jessica Collins is 39. R&B singer Kristinia DeBarge is 32.
Riddle answer: When it’s ajar.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas MArshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.