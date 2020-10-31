Today is Saturday, Oct. 31, the 305th day of 2020. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.
Today in history
On Oct. 31, 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
Also on this date:
In 1860, Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts of the USA, was born in Savannah, Ga.
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.
In 1941, the Navy destroyer USS Reuben James was torpedoed by a German U-boat off Iceland with the loss of about 100 lives, even though the United States had not yet entered World War II.
In 1961, the body of Josef Stalin was removed from Lenin’s Tomb as part of the Soviet Union’s “de-Stalinization” drive.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
Fun fact
It took the creator of the Rubik’s Cube, Erno Rubik, one month to solve the cube after he created it; as of June 2018, the world record is 4.22 seconds.
They eat what?!
Chocolate gravy is made in Arkansas, and this type of gravy is made from fat, flour, cocoa powder and sugar.
Trending words
“Dexterous:” adjective; (DEK-strus). Definition 1: Mentally adroit and skillful or clever, or done with mental or physical skill, quickness or grace. Definition 2: Done with dexterity: artful, skillful and competent with the hands.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Lee Grant is 95. Former astronaut Michael Collins is 90. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 89. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 83. Actor Ron Rifkin is 82. Actor Sally Kirkland is 79. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 75. Actor Stephen Rea is 74. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 73. Actor Deidre Hall is 73. TV show host Jane Pauley is 70. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 63. Movie director Peter Jackson is 59. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 59. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 57. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 57. Rock singer-musician Johnny Marr is 57. Actor Rob Schneider is 57. Country singer Darryl Worley is 56. Actor-comedian Mike O’Malley is 55. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 53. Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 51. Rock singer Linn Berggren (Ace of Base) is 50. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 47. Actor Piper Perabo is 44. Actor Brian Hallisay is 42. Actor Samaire Armstrong is 40. Folk-rock musician Tay Strathairn (Dawes) is 40. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is 40. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 39. Actor Justin Chatwin is 38. Actor Scott Clifton is 36. Actor Vanessa Marano is 28. Actor Holly Taylor is 23. Actor Danielle Rose Russell is 21.
