Today is Wednesday, Nov. 11, the 316th day of 2020. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
Today in history
On Nov. 11, 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.
Also on this date:
In 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”
In 1831, former slave Nat Turner, who’d led a slave uprising, was executed in Jerusalem, Va.
In 1889, Washington became the 42nd state.
In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.
In 1929, the Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River between Michigan and Windsor, Ontario, Canada, was dedicated.
In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the tenth and final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.
In 1972, the U.S. Army turned over its base at Long Binh to the South Vietnamese, symbolizing the end of direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.
Fun fact
“Scurryfunge” is an old English word, meaning to rush around cleaning when you see company is on their way over.
That’s punny
Someone just called my phone, sneezed and then just hung up.
I am getting sick and tired of these cold calls.
Trending words
“Reprove:” verb; (rih-PROOV). Definition: To scold or correct usually gently or with kindly intent, to express disapproval of: censure, or to express rebuke or reproof.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Narvel Felts is 82. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 80. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 76. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 75. Rock singer Jim Peterik (Ides of March, Survivor) is 70. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 69. Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 69. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 67. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 67. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 65. Rock musician Ian Craig Marsh (Human League; Heaven 17) is 64. Actor Stanley Tucci is 60. Actor Demi Moore is 58. Actor Calista Flockhart is 56. Actor Frank John Hughes is 53. TV personality Carson Kressley is 51. Actor David DeLuise is 49. Actor Adam Beach is 48. Actor Tyler Christopher is 48. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 46. Actor Scoot McNairy is 43. Rock musician Jonathan Pretus (formerly with Cowboy Mouth) is 39. Actor Frankie Shaw is 39. Musician Jon Batiste is 34. Actor Christa B. Allen is 29. Actor Tye Sheridan is 24. Actor Ian Patrick is 18.
