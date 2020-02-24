Today is Monday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2020. There are 311 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 24, 1989, a state funeral was held in Japan for Emperor Hirohito, who had died the month before at age 87.
Also on this date:
In 1761, Boston lawyer James Otis Jr. went to court to argue against “writs of assistance” that allowed British customs officers to arbitrarily search people’s premises, declaring: “A man’s house is his castle.” (Although Otis lost the case, his statement provided early inspiration for American independence.)
In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
Fun fact
Recycling just one ton of paper saves 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space, 17 mature trees, 682.5 gallons of oil and 7,000 gallons of water.
These three tweets
1. Curious, how many years do you keep a mismatched sock before you can get rid of it? Is it like taxes? 7 years?
@momsense_ensues
2. Isn’t is weird how we have one million dog breeds and everyone is like “goldendoodle” this or “chihuahua mix” that, and if you ask someone what type of cat they have it’s just like, “an orange one.”
@AliKolbert
3. Hungry? Have a snack.
Tired? Have a snack.
Cranky? Have a snack.
Planning to take over the world? Have a snack.
Snacks are always the answer.
@meghaffer
Trending words
“Civility:” noun; (suh·vi·luh·tee). Definition: Civilized conduct: ourtesy, politeness or a polie act or expression.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 89. Singer Joanie Sommers is 79. Actress Jenny O’Hara is 78. Actor Barry Bostwick is 75. Actor Edward James Olmos is 73. Actress Debra Jo Rupp is 69. Actress Helen Shaver is 69. News anchor Paula Zahn is 64. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 64. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 62. Actor Mark Moses is 62. Actress Beth Broderick is 61. Actor Emilio Rivera is 59. Movie director Todd Field is 56. Actor Billy Zane is 54. Actress Bonnie Somerville is 46. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 43. Actor Wilson Bethel is 36. Actor Alexander Koch is 32. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) is 31. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 29.
