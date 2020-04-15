Today is Wednesday, April 15, the 106th day of 2020. There are 260 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 15, 2013, two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an 8-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. Suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death.
Also on this date:
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln died nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.
In 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than 2½ hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.
In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian troops liberated the Nazi concentration camp Bergen-Belsen. ... President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who died April 12, was buried at the Roosevelt family home in Hyde Park, N.Y.
In 1955, Ray Kroc opened the first franchised McDonald’s restaurant in Des Plaines, Ill.
Fun fact
68.7 percent of the fresh water on Earth is trapped in glaciers.
That’s punny
I just saw a burglar kicking his own door in. I asked, “What are you doing?” He said,“Working from home.”
Trending words
“Expiate:” verb; (EK-spee-ayt). Definition: To extinguish the guilt incurred by, or to make amends for.
Today’s birthdays
Actress Claudia Cardinale is 82. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 80. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 77. Actor Michael Tucci is 74. Actress Lois Chiles is 73. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 73. Actress Amy Wright is 70. Columnist Heloise is 69. Actor Sam McMurray is 68. Actress-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 61. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 59. Singer Samantha Fox is 54. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 53. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 52. Actor Flex Alexander is 50. Actor Danny Pino is 46. Actor Douglas Spain is 46. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 42. Actor Luke Evans is 41. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 40. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 38. Actress Alice Braga is 37. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 37. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 36. Actress Samira Wiley is 33. Actress Leonie Elliott is 32. Actress Emma Watson is 30. Actress Maisie Williams is 23.
