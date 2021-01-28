Today is Thursday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2021. There are 337 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
Also on this date:
In 1547, England’s King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.
In 1915, the American merchant vessel SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first U.S. ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, even though the United States was not at war.
In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court’s first Jewish member.
In 1939, Irish poet-dramatist William Butler Yeats died in Menton, France.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on “Stage Show,” a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
Fun fact
A person uses 17 muscles when they smile, and 43 when they frown.
Record setters
The largest parade of alpacas consisted of 1,048 alpacas, and was achieved by Comite FEGASUR 2019 in Juliaca, Puno, Peru, on June 14, 2019.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Itinerant:” adjective; (eye-TIN-uh-runt). Definition: Traveling from place to place; especially: covering a circuit.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Nicholas Pryor is 86. Actor Alan Alda is 85. Actor Susan Howard is 79. Actor Marthe Keller is 76. Actor-singer Barbi Benton is 71. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 67. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is 66. Actor Harley Jane Kozak is 64. Movie director Frank Darabont is 62. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 62. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 59. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 58. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 53. Rapper Rakim is 53. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 53. Actor Kathryn Morris is 52. Humorist Mo Rocca is 52. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 51. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton is 50. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 49. Singer Monifah is 49. Actor Gillian Vigman is 49. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 47. Actor Terri Conn is 46. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. (’N Sync) is 44. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 41. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 41. Actor Elijah Wood is 40. Rapper J. Cole is 36. Actor Alexandra Krosney is 33. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 33. Actor Ariel Winter is 23.
