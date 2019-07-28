Today is Sunday, July 28, the 209th day of 2019. There are 156 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On July 28, 1976, an earthquake devastated northern China, killing at least 242,000 people, according to an official estimate.
Also on this date:
In 1609, the English ship Sea Venture, commanded by Adm. Sir George Somers, ran ashore on Bermuda, where the passengers and crew founded a colony.
In 1914, World War I began as Austria-Hungary declared war on Serbia.
In 1915, more than 300 American sailors and Marines arrived in Haiti to restore order following the killing of Haitian President Vibrun Guillaume Sam by rebels, beginning a 19-year U.S. occupation.
In 1932, federal troops forcibly dispersed the so-called “Bonus Army” of World War I veterans who had gathered in Washington to demand payments they weren’t scheduled to receive until 1945.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in November 1942.
Fun fact
Counting from 1 to 10,000 would take approximately two hours.
Just for laughs
If you call me from a private number, I will respect your privacy and not answer.
Trending words
“Purview:” noun; (pur·view). Definition: The body or enacting part of a statute, the range or limit of authority, competence, responsibility. concern or intention, or the range of vision, understanding or cognizance.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Darryl Hickman is 88. Ballet dancer-choreographer Jacques d’Amboise is 85. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 78. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 76. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 74. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 73. Actress Linda Kelsey is 73. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 72. Actress Sally Struthers is 72. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 70. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 65. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 62. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 58. Actor Michael Hayden is 56. Actress Lori Loughlin is 55. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 54. Former hockey player turned general manager Garth Snow is 50. Actress Elizabeth Berkley is 47. Singer Afroman is 45. Country musician Todd Anderson (Heartland) is 44. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 43. Country singer Carly Goodwin is 38. Actor John David Washington is 35. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 34. Actor Dustin Milligan is 34. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 33. Rapper Soulja Boy is 29. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.