Today is Saturday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2021. There are 363 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 2, 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)
Also on this date:
In 1788, Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1811, Sen. Timothy Pickering, a Federalist from Massachusetts, became the first member of the U.S. Senate to be censured after he’d improperly revealed the contents of an executive document.
In 1921, religious services were broadcast on radio for the first time as KDKA in Pittsburgh aired the regular Sunday service of the city’s Calvary Episcopal Church.
In 1959, the Soviet Union launched its space probe Luna 1, the first man-made object to fly past the moon, its apparent intended target.
In 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
In 1971, 66 people were killed in a pileup of spectators leaving a soccer match at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
Fun fact
The penguin is the only bird that can swim, but cannot fly.
They eat what?!
Burgoo, or roadkill soup, is a Kentucky dish. It is a stew, made with squirrel, opossum, venison, raccoon or other meats.
Trending words
“Contestation:” noun; (kahn-tess-TAY-shun). Definition: Controversy, debate.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
TV host Jack Hanna is 74. Actor Wendy Phillips is 69. Actor Cynthia Sikes is 67. Actor Gabrielle Carteris is 60. Movie director Todd Haynes is 60. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 58. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 58. Actor Tia Carrere is 54. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 53. Model Christy Turlington is 52. Actor Taye Diggs is 50. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 50. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 46. Actor Dax Shepard is 46. Actor Paz Vega is 45. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 43. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 40. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 40. Actor Kate Bosworth is 38. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 38. Actor Peter Gadiot is 36. Jazz singer-musician Trombone Shorty is 35. Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (“America’s Got Talent”) is 33.
