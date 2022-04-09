Today is Saturday, April 9, the 99th day of 2022. There are 266 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 9, 1865, Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered his army to Union Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
Also on this date:
In 1939, Marian Anderson performed a concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after the Black singer was denied the use of Constitution Hall by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In 1940, during World War II, Germany invaded Denmark and Norway.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton. ... Architect Frank Lloyd Wright, 91, died in Phoenix, Ariz.
In 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn.
Fun fact
Bumble bees are able to sting multiple times, but they are much less likely to sting than hornets, yellow jackets or honey bees. The bumble bee workers and queens are the only members of the nest that will sting.
They eat what?!
A typical dish on Bracki Island, vitalac consists of skewers made of baby goat or lamb’s entrails (lungs, liver, spleen), wrapped in caul fat and spit-roasted, served with warm bread and green onions.
Trending words
“Grift:” verb; (GRIFT). Definition: To obtain (money or property) illicitly (as in a confidence game).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 94. Actor Michael Learned is 83. Country singer Margo Smith is 80. Actor Dennis Quaid is 68. Comedian Jimmy Tingle is 67. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 63. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 59. Actor-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 58. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is 58. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 57. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 57. Actor Cynthia Nixon is 56. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 53. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 47. Rock singer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) is 45. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam is 43. Rock musician Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) is 42. Actor Charlie Hunnam is 42. Actor Ryan Northcott is 42. Actor Arlen Escarpeta is 41. Actor Jay Baruchel is 40. Actor Annie Funke is 37. Actor Jordan Masterson is 36. Actor Leighton Meester is 36. Actor-singer Jesse McCartney is 35. R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan is 35. Actor Kristen Stewart is 32. Actor Elle Fanning is 24. Rapper Lil Nas X is 23. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright is 23. Classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho is 22.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.