Today is Sunday, Oct. 27, the 300th day of 2019. There are 65 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 27, 1787, the first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the United States Constitution, was published.
Also on this date:
In 1858, the 26th president of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, was born in New York City.
In 1904, the first rapid transit subway, the IRT, was inaugurated in New York City.
In 1914, author-poet Dylan Thomas was born in Swansea, Wales.
In 1947, “You Bet Your Life,” a comedy quiz show starring Groucho Marx, premiered on ABC Radio. (It later became a television show on NBC.)
In 1954, U.S. Air Force Col. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. was promoted to brigadier general, the first black officer to achieve that rank in the USAF. ... Walt Disney’s first television program, titled “Disneyland” after the yet-to-be completed theme park, premiered on ABC.
In 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a U-2 reconnaissance aircraft was shot down while flying over Cuba, killing the pilot, U.S. Air Force Maj. Rudolf Anderson Jr.
In 1998, Hurricane Mitch cut through the western Caribbean, pummeling coastal Honduras and Belize; the storm caused several thousand deaths in Central America in the days that followed.
Fun fact
North Korea and Cuba are the only places you can’t buy Coca-Cola.
Just for laughs
Yesterday, I saw a guy spill all of his Scrabble letters on the road. I asked him, “What’s the word on the street?”
Trending words
“Misdemeanor:” noun; (mis·de·mean·or). Definition: A crime less serious than a felony; misdeed.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-comedian John Cleese is 80. Author Maxine Hong Kingston is 79. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 77. Producer-director Ivan Reitman is 73. Country singer-musician Jack Daniels is 70. Rock musician Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band) is 70. Author Fran Lebowitz is 69. Rock musician K.K. Downing is 68. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 68. Actor-director Roberto Benigni is 67. Actor Peter Firth is 66. Actor Robert Picardo is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan is 63. Singer Simon Le Bon is 61. Country musician Jerry Dale McFadden (The Mavericks) is 55. Internet news editor Matt Drudge is 53. Rock musician Jason Finn (Presidents of the United States of America) is 52. Actor Sean Holland is 51. Actor Channon Roe is 50. Actress Sheeri Rappaport is 42. Actor David Walton is 41. Violinist Vanessa-Mae is 41. Actress-singer Kelly Osbourne is 35. Actress Christine Evangelista is 33. Actor Bryan Craig is 28. Actor Troy Gentile is 26.
