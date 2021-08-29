Today is Sunday, Aug. 29, the 241st day of 2021. There are 124 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast near Buras, La., bringing floods that devastated New Orleans. More than 1,800 people in the region died.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing began operations at the United States Treasury.
In 1864, the Democratic National Convention, which nominated Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan for president, opened in Chicago.
In 1943, responding to a clampdown by Nazi occupiers during World War II, Denmark managed to scuttle most of its naval ships.
In 1944, 15,000 American troops of the 28th Infantry Division marched down the Champs Elysees in Paris as the French capital continued to celebrate its liberation from the Nazis.
In 1957, the Senate gave final congressional approval to a Civil Rights Act after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond (then a Democrat) ended a filibuster that had lasted 24 hours.
In 1962, Malvin R. Goode began covering the United Nations for ABC-TV, becoming network television’s first Black reporter.
In 1966, the Beatles concluded their fourth American tour with their last public concert, held at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.
Fun fact
Roses are related to apples, raspberries, cherries, peaches, plums, nectarines, pears and almonds.
Just for laughs
My uncle has two Dobermans called Rolex and Timex.
They are watch dogs.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Bougie:” adjective. Definition: Marked by a concern for wealth, possessions and respectability: bourgeois.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Betty Lynn (“The Andy Griffith Show”) is 95. Movie director William Friedkin is 86. Actor Elliott Gould is 83. Actor Deborah Van Valkenburgh is 69. Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is 66. Dancer-choreographer Mark Morris is 65. Country musician Dan Truman (Diamond Rio) is 65. Actor Rebecca DeMornay is 62. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is 54. Singer Me’Shell NdegeOcello is 53. Actor Carla Gugino is 50. Rock musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) is 46. Actor John Hensley is 44. Actor Kate Simses is 42. Rapper A+ is 39. Actor Jennifer Landon is 38. Actor Jeffrey Licon is 36. Actor-singer Lea Michele is 35. Actor Charlotte Ritchie is 32. Actor Nicole Gale Anderson is 31. MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard is 29. Rock singer Liam Payne (One Direction) is 28.
