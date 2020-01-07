Today is Tuesday, Jan. 7, the seventh day of 2020. There are 359 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 7, 2004, President George W. Bush proposed legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.
Also on this date:
In 1789, America held its first presidential election as voters chose electors who, a month later, selected George Washington to be the nation’s first chief executive.
In 1904, the Marconi International Marine Communication Company of London announced that the telegraphed letters “CQD” would serve as a maritime distress call (it was later replaced with “SOS”).
In 1927, commercial transatlantic telephone service was inaugurated between New York and London.
In 1953, President Truman announced in his State of the Union message to Congress that the United States had developed a hydrogen bomb.
In 1959, the United States recognized the new government of Cuba, six days after Fidel Castro led the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.
In 1972, Lewis F. Powell Jr. and William H. Rehnquist were sworn in as the 99th and 100th members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1979, Vietnamese forces captured the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, overthrowing the Khmer Rouge government.
Fun fact
Camels can drink 30 gallons of water in just 13 minutes. The water is stored in the camel’s bloodstream and not in its energy-rich, fatty hump.
Riddle me this
What do you call someone who can’t stick with a diet?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Gallivant:” verb; (GAL-uh-vant). Definition: To travel, roam or move about for pleasure.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Singer Kenny Loggins is 72. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 71. Actress Erin Gray is 70. Actor Sammo Hung is 68. Actress Jodi Long is 66. Actor David Caruso is 64. Talk show host Katie Couric is 63. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 61. Rock musician Kathy Valentine is 61. Actor David Marciano is 60. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is 59. Actress Hallie Todd is 58. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is 57. Actor Nicolas Cage is 56. Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) is 55. Actor Rex Lee is 51. Actor Doug E. Doug is 50. Actor Kevin Rahm is 49. Actor Jeremy Renner is 49. Country singer-musician John Rich is 46. Actor Dustin Diamond is 43. Actor Reggie Austin is 41. Actress Lauren Cohan is 38. Actor Brett Dalton is 37. Actor Robert Ri’chard is 37. Actress Lyndsy Fonseca is 33. Actor Liam Aiken is 30. Actress Camryn Grimes is 30. Actor Max Morrow is 29. Actor Marcus Scribner is 20.
Riddle answer: A desserter.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.