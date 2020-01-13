Today is Monday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2020. There are 353 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 13, 2012, the Italian luxury liner Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio and flipped onto its side; 32 people were killed.
Also on this date:
In 1794, President George Washington approved a measure adding two stars and two stripes to the American flag, following the admission of Vermont and Kentucky to the Union. (The number of stripes was later reduced to the original 13.)
In 1864, American songwriter Stephen Foster died in poverty in a New York hospital at age 37.
In 1941, a new law went into effect granting Puerto Ricans U.S. birthright citizenship. ... Novelist and poet James Joyce died in Zurich, Switzerland, less than a month before his 59th birthday.
In 1962, comedian Ernie Kovacs died in a car crash in west Los Angeles 10 days before his 43rd birthday.
In 1964, Roman Catholic Bishop Karol Wojtyla (the future Pope John Paul II) was appointed Archbishop of Krakow, Poland, by Pope Paul VI.
In 1978, former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey died in Waverly, Minn., at age 66.
Fun fact
More than 24 billion newspapers are published every year
These three tweets
1. I avoid paying bills by yelling, “ Not it!” and throwing the envelopes back at the mail lady.
@meghaffer
2. Recipes that call for cheese are always two cups short.
@Social_Mime
3. It’s been three years and my golden retriever has yet to retrieve any gold at all. Zero stars.
@stinky_blinders
Trending words
“Come prima:” adverb (or adjective). Definition: In the same manner as the first time — used as a direction in music.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Comedian Charlie Brill is 82. Actor Billy Gray is 82. Actor Richard Moll is 77. Rock musician Trevor Rabin is 66. Rock musician James Lomenzo (Megadeth) is 61. Actor Kevin Anderson is 60. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 59. Rock singer Graham “Suggs” McPherson (Madness) is 59. Country singer Trace Adkins is 58. Actress Penelope Ann Miller is 56. Actor Patrick Dempsey is 54. Actor Keith Coogan is 50. TV producer-writer Shonda Rhimes is 50. Actress Nicole Eggert is 48. Actor Michael Pena is 44. Actor Orlando Bloom is 43. Meteorologist Ginger Zee (“Good Morning America”) is 39. Actress Ruth Wilson is 38. Actor Julian Morris is 37. Actor Liam Hemsworth is 30. NHL center Connor McDavid is 23.
